Chayce McDermott, Jackson Holliday, Kyle Stowers shine in Norfolk Tides win

Jackson Holliday homered in the eighth to break a 1-1 tie, and the Norfolk Tides would hold on for a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Monday at Harbor Park.

Tides starter Chayce McDermott allowed one run on three hits in seven innings of work, striking out a career-high 12 and walking three.

McDermott (2-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 121Ks/47BBs in 83.0 IP) is an X factor for the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline.

The walk rate suggests he’s still a bit of a project, but 13.1Ks/9IP is next-level.

Another trade-deadline factor: Kyle Stowers, who also homered in the eighth, his 15th of the season.

There are a ton of guys ahead of Stowers, 26, but his bat – .870 OPS in 2024 – should intrigue somebody looking to unload assets for prospects.

Game 2 of the Norfolk-Durham series is at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. The Tides will start RHP Carlos Tavera (1-1, 7.36 ERA), while the Bulls will throw RHP Shane Baz (3-3, 4.12 ERA).