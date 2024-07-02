Countries
Chayce McDermott, Jackson Holliday, Kyle Stowers shine in Norfolk Tides win
Sports

Chayce McDermott, Jackson Holliday, Kyle Stowers shine in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides Jackson Holliday homered in the eighth to break a 1-1 tie, and the Norfolk Tides would hold on for a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Monday at Harbor Park.

Tides starter Chayce McDermott allowed one run on three hits in seven innings of work, striking out a career-high 12 and walking three.

McDermott (2-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 121Ks/47BBs in 83.0 IP) is an X factor for the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline.

The walk rate suggests he’s still a bit of a project, but 13.1Ks/9IP is next-level.

Another trade-deadline factor: Kyle Stowers, who also homered in the eighth, his 15th of the season.

There are a ton of guys ahead of Stowers, 26, but his bat – .870 OPS in 2024 – should intrigue somebody looking to unload assets for prospects.

Game 2 of the Norfolk-Durham series is at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. The Tides will start RHP Carlos Tavera (1-1, 7.36 ERA), while the Bulls will throw RHP Shane Baz (3-3, 4.12 ERA).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

