news chat with a librarian new staunton public library service offers online connectivity
Local

Chat with a Librarian: New Staunton Public Library service offers online connectivity

Chris Graham
Published:

Staunton Public LibraryGet your library questions answered online with the new online chat reference service being offered by the Staunton Public Library.

Chat with a Librarian – online at www.StauntonLibrary.org – allows patrons to get answers to their questions instantly, without having to make a phone call or come in the building.

“A big part of Staunton Public Library’s strategic plan is to make the library and its services more accessible to everyone in our community. Instant messaging allows us to better serve our deaf, hard of hearing, and neurodivergent patrons especially,” Technology Services Librarian Carrie Whitlock said.

Chat with a Librarian is on the library’s homepage under the Contact Us section and is available on desktop and mobile web browsers.

When the chat service is offline, patrons can search for answers on the linked FAQ site or submit a question and receive a response when a librarian becomes available.

The chat service is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902 or visit www.StauntonLibrary.org

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

