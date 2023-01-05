Chat with a Librarian: New Staunton Public Library service offers online connectivity

Get your library questions answered online with the new online chat reference service being offered by the Staunton Public Library.

Chat with a Librarian – online at www.StauntonLibrary.org – allows patrons to get answers to their questions instantly, without having to make a phone call or come in the building.

“A big part of Staunton Public Library’s strategic plan is to make the library and its services more accessible to everyone in our community. Instant messaging allows us to better serve our deaf, hard of hearing, and neurodivergent patrons especially,” Technology Services Librarian Carrie Whitlock said.

Chat with a Librarian is on the library’s homepage under the Contact Us section and is available on desktop and mobile web browsers.

When the chat service is offline, patrons can search for answers on the linked FAQ site or submit a question and receive a response when a librarian becomes available.

The chat service is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902 or visit www.StauntonLibrary.org