Charlottesville woman charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault in stabbing incident

Chris Graham
Joyce Ann Smith Charlottesville
Joyce Ann Smith. Photo: Charlottesville Police

A Charlottesville woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing reported Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue.

Joyce Ann Smith, 57, has been charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault in the incident, which was reported to Charlottesville Police at 9:05 p.m.

According to a report from the PD, officers arrived on scene and found a 64-year-old male victim on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound.

The officers on the scene ascertained that this stemmed from a domestic violence incident that had originated in a nearby apartment. Upon arriving at the apartment, they found a crime scene and detained the female suspect.

The victim in this case is in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

