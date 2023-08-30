Charlottesville updating ADA transition plan, seeking public input

The City of Charlottesville is working to update its Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan with a self-assessment of facilities, parks, programs, services and the city website.

The city completed an assessment of the city’s Right of Way this week with more than 165 miles of sidewalk reviewed for accessibility barriers. City parks and facilities will be assessed this fall.

“The City of Charlottesville believes that all city facilities, programs and services should be accessible to all members of the community,” ADA Coordinator Paul Rudacille said. “While we are continuously working on improving accessibility, an updated transition plan will help us benchmark where we are now and develop a roadmap for where we can be in the future.”

Charlottesville has contracted with Precision Infrastructure Management, a consulting firm, to perform, manage and draft the final ADA transition plan with city support.

“Updating Charlottesville’s transition plan, which was last updated in 2013, will further many of the goals from the 2021 Comprehensive Plan update,” said City Manager Sam Sanders. “We are committed to making our beautiful city accessible to all members of the community, whether it’s our pedestrian areas or city facilities. Investing in this transition plan update shows that Charlottesville backs up words with action too.”

Public input: Townhall meeting or online survey

A crucial part of the ADA transition plan process is public input.