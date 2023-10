The Charlottesville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 53-year-old male.

Charles Turner was reported missing on Saturday. Turner was last seen at an event on Friday at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Sergeant Russell Handy at (434) 970-3210 or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.