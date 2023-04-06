Countries
newscharlottesville native recognized as aircraft carriers warfighter of the week
Local

Charlottesville native recognized as aircraft carrier’s Warfighter of the Week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of U.S. Navy.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Drumheller, a native of Charlottesville, was recognized March 29 as Warfighter of the Week aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor for their accomplishments. Drumheller relentless determination always inspires his peers and represents the “Spirit of Freedom”, the ship’s nickname.

“The satisfaction I get from helping people in my work gives me the motivation to keep going,” Drumheller, a 2019 graduate of Charlottesville High School, said.

He joined the U.S. Navy more than three years ago and currently serves as a religious program specialist.

USS George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only during a carrier’s 50-year service life, and includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, significant repairs, upgrades and modernization.

USS George Washington is named after the first president of the United States. The ship’s motto is “First in War, First in Peace.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

