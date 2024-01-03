Charlottesville: Applications for vacancy on Police Civilian Oversight Board due by Feb. 29

The Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board currently has one vacancy, and applications are now being accepted to fill the role.

The PCOB aims to provide objective and independent civilian-led oversight of the Charlottesville Police Department in an effort to enhance transparency and trust, to promote fair and effective policing, and to protect the civil and constitutional rights of the people of the City of Charlottesville.

Individuals interested in serving should apply by Feb. 29.

For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/1005/Police-Civilian-Oversight-Board