Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville: Applications for vacancy on Police Civilian Oversight Board due by Feb. 29
Local, Politics

Charlottesville: Applications for vacancy on Police Civilian Oversight Board due by Feb. 29

Crystal Graham
Published date:
internet search bar Google
(© mrmohock – stock.adobe.com)

The Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board currently has one vacancy, and applications are now being accepted to fill the role.

The PCOB aims to provide objective and independent civilian-led oversight of the Charlottesville Police Department in an effort to enhance transparency and trust, to promote fair and effective policing, and to protect the civil and constitutional rights of the people of the City of Charlottesville.

Individuals interested in serving should apply by Feb. 29.

For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/1005/Police-Civilian-Oversight-Board

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

charlottesville fire department joe phillips deputy fire chief
Local

Charlottesville Fire Department 24-year veteran promoted to role of Deputy Fire Chief

Crystal Graham
child with basket of blackberries
Schools, Virginia

Virginia children to explore crops and greenhouse gardening during ag literacy week

Crystal Graham

Children throughout Virginia will explore greenhouse gardening as well as popular fruits and vegetables during Agriculture Literacy Week March 18-22.

fascism
Opinion, Politics, U.S. & World

Apocalypse Now: The government’s use of controlled chaos to maintain power

John Whitehead

Will 2024 be the year the Deep State’s exercise in controlled chaos finally gives way to an apocalyptic dismantling of our constitutional republic, or what’s left of it?

bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
Virginia

Federal grants available for pedestrian, bike safety, drunk driving prevention

Crystal Graham
Martin Luther King AI image
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College, Town of Bridgewater to host series of events to celebrate MLK

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center actor, director Vanessa Morosco appointed executive director

Rebecca Barnabi
police investigation
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help with stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status