Charlottesville apartment fire caused by malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack

A lithium-ion battery pack malfunctioned and led to a fire in an apartment on Monday in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Fire Department, it responded to the fire at 758 Madison Ave., and quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to a single bedroom.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the accidental fire.

Lithium batteries, found in many devices, may catch fire or explode if damaged or not used correctly. According to the CFD, users of these devices should always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when using and charging lithium-ion battery packs.

If you suspect that a battery pack is damaged, do not use it and contact the manufacturer for further instructions.

For more information on fire safety and prevention, visit www.NFPA.org/education.