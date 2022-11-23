Charlottesville announces options for unsheltered residents during winter months

Charlottesville residents who are experiencing homelessness have options for emergency overnight and day shelters as temperatures continue to drop this winter, according to an alert sent out by the city.

People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry – Seasonal Shelter

People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry operates a seasonal shelter for 25 individuals at a rotating location until March 24 on a first come, first serve basis.

To find the current location of the PACEM shelter, please call the Homeless Information Line at (434) 207-2328.

For immediate needs for shelter after 5 p.m., please call the PACEM shelter line at (434) 465-1392.

If PACEM is full, they can refer residents to an overflow shelter for 12 additional individuals at the Salvation Army warm room.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has 28 beds for men and 26 beds for women, and nine transitional housing apartments for parents with children.

Residents should call the Salvation Army at (434) 295-4058 to check availability

If a bed is available, residents are checked in from 4 – 7 p.m.

If someone is travelling and can’t get there by 7 p.m., a bed can be held.

The facility includes a bunk bed style dormitory for men.

Women’s shelter consists of two bunk beds in a room with a shared bathroom.

The Salvation Army is an alcohol and drug free facility.

The Haven – Day Shelter

The Haven offers breakfast, showers, laundry and other services to guests every morning. They also work with several agencies and programs to connect guests to the resources they need to find housing and stabilize their lives.

The Haven provides a day shelter option and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Haven is closed from noon – 1 p.m. every day.

Additionally, if a person is unable to access shelter or if someone is concerned about the well-being of someone they know they can contact Charlottesville Adult Protective Services.

During business hours, call (434) 970-3400, ask for APS intake

After business hours, call Virginia Adult Protective Services Hotline at (888) 832-3858

Adult protective services concerns may also be reported online here

Homeless Information Line

Residents who are experiencing homelessness, can call (434) 207-2328 to receive assistance with shelter and access to programs to assist with many needs.