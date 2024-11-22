Charlottesville: 64-year-old man robs gas station, police locate him nearby

A 64-year-old Charlottesville man has been arrested after a robbery at the 5th Street Exxon gas station on Wednesday night.

Floyd Thomas Goodson has been arrested and charged with robbery as well as an unrelated violation of probation.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Goodson advised the gas station clerk that he had a gun in his bag and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with the demand, and the suspect fled on foot.

A description was provided to responding officers who quickly searched the area and located Goodson.

The stolen cash and other evidence related to the robbery was recovered.