Central Shenandoah Health District to discontinue COVID-19 hotline

The Central Shenandoah Health District will discontinue the use of the COVID-19 hotline on March 30.

Over the past year, the CSHD hotline has received nearly 3,000 calls.

The hotline, initially implemented in March 2022, has assisted community members in making vaccine and testing appointments, connected them to resources, offered help with referrals and provided cleaning, hygiene and isolation recommendations related to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 hotline has played a pivotal role in COVID-19 prevention by providing real-time assistance and information,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “We are so grateful for the time and dedication of our staff as they made this effort possible.”

For more information, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/