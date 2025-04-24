Celebrate first year of magic at Staunton Books & Tea with all-day fun

Staunton Books & Tea, at 34 E Beverley St, Staunton, is thrilled to invite the community to a full day of celebration on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The special event will honor the joy of books, the comfort of tea, and the wonderful community of readers that make Staunton Books & Tea a beloved local hub. The festivities will also coincide with Independent Bookstore Day, a nationwide celebration of independent bookstores.

“We are so excited to celebrate our incredible community and the vital role independent bookstores play. This day is a thank you to all our loyal customers and a wonderful opportunity for new friends to discover the magic of Staunton Books & Tea,” Staunton Books & Tea owner Julia Sabin said.

The day will be packed with opportunities to connect with local authors and makers:

11 a.m.: Meet Charles Read, author of “Staunton: Hiding in Plain Sight,” for a short reading and book signing.

1 p.m.: Join local artist and actor Haley Roberts of “Little Miss PinkerBell” for a “Color Your Own Bookmark” activity and enter a free bookmark design contest.

2 p.m.: Enjoy a short reading and book signing with M H DuVal, author of the “Dream Walker” series.

3 p.m.: Indulge in a delightful chocolate tasting with local chocolatier Laurie Douglass of Laurie’s Chocolate.

4 p.m.: Hear a short reading and get your book signed by Clifford Garstang, author of “The Last Bird of Paradise” and other acclaimed fiction.

5 p.m.: Meet Kalela Williams of Staunton, author of “Tangleroot,” for a short reading and book signing.

The celebration will culminate in a birthday party at 7 p.m. Guests are kindly requested to RSVP for the evening party since tickets are limited.

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in a raffle featuring exciting prizes. Be sure to stop by the shop for a chance to win something special.

Staunton Books & Tea is an independent bookstore in the heart of Staunton, offering a curated selection of books, a cozy atmosphere, and a variety of teas and treats. It serves as a gathering place for book lovers and a supporter of local authors and artists.