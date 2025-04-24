Home Celebrate first year of magic at Staunton Books & Tea with all-day fun
Celebrate first year of magic at Staunton Books & Tea with all-day fun

Courtesy of Staunton Books & Tea.

Staunton Books & Tea, at 34 E Beverley St, Staunton, is thrilled to invite the community to a full day of celebration on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The special event will honor the joy of books, the comfort of tea, and the wonderful community of readers that make Staunton Books & Tea a beloved local hub. The festivities will also coincide with Independent Bookstore Day, a nationwide celebration of independent bookstores.

“We are so excited to celebrate our incredible community and the vital role independent bookstores play. This day is a thank you to all our loyal customers and a wonderful opportunity for new friends to discover the magic of Staunton Books & Tea,” Staunton Books & Tea owner Julia Sabin said.

The day will be packed with opportunities to connect with local authors and makers:

11 a.m.: Meet Charles Read, author of “Staunton: Hiding in Plain Sight,” for a short reading and book signing.

1 p.m.: Join local artist and actor Haley Roberts of “Little Miss PinkerBell” for a “Color Your Own Bookmark” activity and enter a free bookmark design contest.

2 p.m.: Enjoy a short reading and book signing with M H DuVal, author of the “Dream Walker” series.

3 p.m.: Indulge in a delightful chocolate tasting with local chocolatier Laurie Douglass of Laurie’s Chocolate.

4 p.m.: Hear a short reading and get your book signed by Clifford Garstang, author of “The Last Bird of Paradise” and other acclaimed fiction.

5 p.m.: Meet Kalela Williams of Staunton, author of “Tangleroot,” for a short reading and book signing.

The celebration will culminate in a birthday party at 7 p.m. Guests are kindly requested to RSVP for the evening party since tickets are limited.

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in a raffle featuring exciting prizes. Be sure to stop by the shop for a chance to win something special.

Staunton Books & Tea is an independent bookstore in the heart of Staunton, offering a curated selection of books, a cozy atmosphere, and a variety of teas and treats. It serves as a gathering place for book lovers and a supporter of local authors and artists.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

