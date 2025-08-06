Home Carla Williams maps out her strategy for returning UVA Football to prominence
Football, Go 'Hoos

Carla Williams maps out her strategy for returning UVA Football to prominence

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
xavier brown uva football
Xavier Brown stretches out for the goal line. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The model for UVA Football that worked in the George Welsh years was, win at least seven games every year, every so often, have a chance to do something special.

Of late, it’s been, losing record after losing record, make the occasional run at .500.

Who here is for getting back to where things were in the 1980s and 1990s?

“You really have to start from the sub-surface and build up that infrastructure, change the culture, and you have to stack years on top of each other to build something that is sustainable at a special level. Otherwise, we’re going to have these peaks and valleys every 10 years,” said Carla Williams, the athletics director at the University of Virginia, on the second installment of the “Inside Virginia Athletics” podcast.

ICYMI

carla williams
UVA President Jim Ryan, football coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams at the groundbreaking for the new Virginia Football Operations Center in 2023. Photo: UVA Athletics

Williams, on the first episode of the podcast, noted how her focus at the outset of her tenure – she was hired in 2017 – was on building up from within, starting with getting money in the budget for a full staff of coaching assistants, strength and conditioning trainers and nutritionists, then shifting the attention to physical infrastructure, namely, the $80 million football operations center that opened last year.

With all of those bases covered, the attention has now turned to the roster budget, which wasn’t even a thing eight years ago when Williams took over, but has become a priority with the advent of NIL and the House settlement.

Virginia boosters reportedly committed in the area of $30 million to this year’s roster, with clearcut results, in the form of the Top 25 rankings for the transfer class brought in by fourth-year coach Tony Elliott.

Fans were noticeably frustrated the past couple of years at the relative lack of investment in NIL, but I’d argue that, looking back on it, what Williams was trying to do was make sure that we could get the most value out of the investment, which, to her, required taking care of the basic things, like staffing and physical infrastructure, first.

“We’re looking for sustained success,” Williams said, “and that required an overhaul, culturally, mentally, facility-wise, infrastructure-wise, operational support-wise, university support, academic support, all of those things. It takes all of that to completely change the narrative and build a program that is sustainable, and that is exactly what has to happen. That’s what we’re working really hard to build right now, and it’s just going to take ongoing effort.”

tyler jones uva football
UVA Football general manager Tyler Jones. Photo: UVA Athletics

The roster budget made available to the UVA Football staff in the 2024-2025 offseason was “an absolute game-changer for us,” said Tyler Jones, who was named the general manager of the UVA Football program last month.

“I would articulate it is that our entire recruiting board changed literally that quick, right, and the type of, you know, prospects that we’re going to pursue. It was an incredible jolt of energy and excitement for the program, and it certainly did pay dividends for us in acquiring elite student-athletes,” Jones said.

He didn’t name names, but I could point to Chandler Morris, a QB who was also recruited by the likes of Ole Miss, a CFP contender in 2024, and Oklahoma State, a traditional power in the Big 12, as one example of what the new budget for acquiring elite student-athletes has meant for the program.

“The battles that we’ve won on the recruiting trail are a good indication to where our investment level is,” Jones said. “I have a small group of colleagues that are at peer institutions very similar to UVA, and we talk, and we don’t share trade secrets, you can’t, but it’s like, wow, man, can’t believe you guys got that player. That’s just that that’s a good indication that we’re in a good spot, in a much better position that we’ve been for the last several years.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

online predator
Politics, U.S. & World

Veterans Affairs department ends collective bargaining in response to Trump executive order

Rebecca Barnabi
rewind mania
Wrestling

Rewind-Mania: The epic Ric Flair-Terry Funk ‘I Quit’ match from 1989

Ray Petree

This week on “Rewind Mania,” my cohost and I review Ric Flair’s epic “I Quit” match against Terry Funk from WCW’s “Clash of Champions IX.” 

uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Meet the Team Day, pep rally events on the schedule

Chris Graham

The 2025 Meet the Team Day event for the UVA Football program is coming up soon, this Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

food grocery store
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Cost of groceries stressing out Americans; federal cuts, tariffs likely to exacerbate issue

Crystal Graham
turner ashby baseball
Baseball

Turner Ashby: The best high school baseball program in state history?

David Driver
wwe
Wrestling

ESPN rolls out new streaming partnership with WWE, touts return of Brock Lesnar

Chris Graham
vote
Politics, U.S. & World

Amid Texas gerrymandering, Senate Dems reintroduce voting rights bill

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status