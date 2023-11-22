Car hits pillar, teenage passenger dead in single-vehicle accident in Norfolk

A 17-year-old male has died following a crash Tuesday night in the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, police responded at 10:17 p.m. to the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. When officers arrived, they found that the driver of a car had hit a concrete pillar.

The 17-year-old male passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The driver and another passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.