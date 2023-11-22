Countries
Car hits pillar, teenage passenger dead in single-vehicle accident in Norfolk
Police, Virginia

Car hits pillar, teenage passenger dead in single-vehicle accident in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A 17-year-old male has died following a crash Tuesday night in the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, police responded at 10:17 p.m. to the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. When officers arrived, they found that the driver of a car had hit a concrete pillar.

The 17-year-old male passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The driver and another passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

