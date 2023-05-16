Bullseye: Comedy talent, axe throwing to pair up at new restaurant in Broadway

An unlikely pairing of comedy talent and axes sets the stage Saturday as the X2 Comedy Night takes its show on the road to the Beards & Broads Restaurant & Entertainment in Broadway on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Your ticket to local, regional and national touring comedians includes a free drink token and an invitation to throw axes, play darts, table games, foosball, slapstick, hockey, shuffleboard corn hole and hockey before and after the show.

X2 Comedy provides pop up clean-ish shows rated PG-13 in the Shenandoah Valley.

“We can’t wait for this event,” said Dawn Davis Womack, comedian, and founder of X2 Comedy. “It’s a night of comedy and throwing axes with an emphasis on the “ish” in our brand, what can go wrong?” she said. “We might miss the bullseye throwing axes, but we’ll hit the mark on bringing the laughs.”

Dawn’s husband, Chris, a James Madison University professor, and comedian will be on this show too with some of X2’s Basement Comics.

This comedy couple meets monthly with comedians to help them workshop material.

The featured comedian, Ben Creed, is based out of Raleigh, N.C. He has a storytelling style that will leave you laughing and feeling better about yourself.

The headliner, Dewayne White, is D.C.-based standup comedian and a combat-wounded Army veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. His humor is drawn from his unique take on his military experience, his life as a husband and father and the general craziness of life.

The show ticket and complimentary drink token is $20 per person.

Beards & Broads Restaurant & Entertainment is located at 175 N. Central St. in Broadway.

More information is available online at x2comedy.com