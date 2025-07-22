Bridgewater College’s Connections Campaign exceeds $35M fundraising goal

Connections: The Campaign for Bridgewater College has concluded and exceeded its goal by raising $36.7 million from more than 1,100 donors.

The five-year campaign that ended June 30 was centered on raising funds to support three strategic priorities for the college: current-use scholarships, teaching and learning initiatives, and capital projects.

“The success of the Connections Campaign is proof that when the Bridgewater community comes together, extraordinary things happen. We are humbled by the generosity of our donors – their philanthropic spirit will have a lasting impact on Bridgewater students, now and for generations to come,” Bridgewater College President Dr. David W. Bushman said.

Highlights of the campaign included the naming of the college’s three schools: the Bonnie Forrer and John Harvey Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities in 2021, the Rev. Wilfred E. and Dr. Joyce A. Nolen School of Business and Professional Studies in 2023 and the Greg L. and Betty P. Coffman School of Natural Sciences in 2024. The naming of the schools is significant because it elevates BC’s academic opportunities and provides financial support that will directly impact BC students.

Capital projects that were realized during the Connections Campaign included the creation of Rebecca Quad, a new outdoor gathering space; the renovation of Bowman Hall, the college’s primary classroom building; and upgrades to the Jopson Athletic Complex.

Donor contributions also enabled the launch of the college’s engineering program, including the creation of several specialized labs, and financial support for study abroad, student research, internships and faculty research. The Campaign also raised more than $8.1 million toward the Eagle Fund, a current-use scholarship fund to help students with direct and immediate scholarship support.

“Throughout the Connections Campaign, thousands of gifts have been made to help us attain and surpass our goal. I’ve never seen a campus community rally around the success of each individual student the way Bridgewater does. It is well worth investing in the Bridgewater culture, and we should continue to do so long after this campaign is finished,” Bruce Christian, Connections Campaign co-chair and parent of a BC alumnus, said.

With the end of the Connections Campaign, the fundraising priorities for the college will remain focused on supporting hands-on learning, faculty development, student scholarships and the creation of a new Center for Career Development in the historic Alumni Gym on campus.

Founded in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students pursuing degrees in more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.