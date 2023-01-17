Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures

The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month.

The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area. Work zone speed limits will also be in effect.

Jan. 16-18 and Jan. 23-27: Southern sidewalk work with closures on the outside lane eastbound

Jan. 16-17: Joint replacement work over Emmet Street with rotating lane closures

Jan. 18-20 and Jan. 23-24: Joint replacement work over Rugby Road with rotating lane closures

Jan. 25-27 and Jan. 30-31: Joint replacement work with rotating lane closures

The city urges motorists to drive carefully with phones down.