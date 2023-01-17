Countries
news bridge repairs happening on 250 bypass rotating lane closures
Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures

Crystal Graham
road construction
The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month.

The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area. Work zone speed limits will also be in effect.

  • Jan. 16-18 and Jan. 23-27: Southern sidewalk work with closures on the outside lane eastbound
  • Jan. 16-17: Joint replacement work over Emmet Street with rotating lane closures
  • Jan. 18-20 and Jan. 23-24: Joint replacement work over Rugby Road with rotating lane closures
  • Jan. 25-27 and Jan. 30-31: Joint replacement work with rotating lane closures

The city urges motorists to drive carefully with phones down.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.



