Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week

Snow lovers in the Shenandoah Valley will like the upcoming forecast as there is potential for not one, but two potential storms.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said the first snow will come Friday night and 1-3” of snow is possible. The snow should end by daybreak Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday will be near 50 degrees and should warm the ground. Initially, the snow will melt Friday night when it hits the ground, especially on paved surfaces, Kines said. The unpaved surfaces will have more accumulating snow than paved surfaces.

“We will be on the edge of the accumulating snow,” said Kines. “Places not too far east and south will have little or no snow.”

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with high temperatures near 40.

“I suspect those areas that are exposed to the sun will be snow-free by Saturday evening,” Kines said.

However, despite a forecast or higher temperatures next week, don’t put away the sleds and snow gear just yet.

The weather pattern “looks tranquil” this weekend and the first half of next week, Kines said. While Saturday will be chilly, temperatures will moderate and should climb above normal Monday through Wednesday.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 40s and near 50. Temperatures next week are predicted as high as 58 degrees.

“There is concern for another storm later next week,” Kines said.

If there is a second storm, conditions will be similar to the upcoming Friday storm. However, Kines said, “it’s way too early to say whether that system will bring rain or snow.”

No extreme cold is expected during the next week.