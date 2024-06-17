Countries
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Local

Bomb threat at Virginia Dairy Queen tracked to call from prison in Alabama

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Verona Dairy Queen
Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A bomb threat on Friday night at the Dairy Queen location in Verona turned out to be a hoax.

However, out of an abundance of caution, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there was additional law enforcement, fire and rescue presence throughout the area during the investigation.

The ACSO reports that a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. with the caller alleging there were multiple explosive devices at the restaurant. Deputies evacuated the Dairy Queen at 79 Lee Highway and closed the building for the night.

An explosive detective K-9 unit from the University of Virginia Police Department was utilized to safely search and determine that no explosive devices were in the vicinity.

The sheriff’s office has determined that the call came from a prison in Clio, Alabama.

The sheriff’s office is in contact with authorities in Alabama and are currently investigating the inmate responsible for making this threat.

