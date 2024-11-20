Countries
Virginia News

Boil water advisory issued for Louisa County residents until further notice

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tap water
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

Residents of Louisa County should boil tap water as a safety precaution until further notice, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health and Blue Ridge Health District.

Repair activities at the water storage tank for the Louisa County Water Authority Northeast Creek System resulted in a loss of pressure for about 1.5 hours. Pressure has now been restored to normal levels.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice throughout Louisa County until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Boiling is the preferred method to ensure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

If you cannot boil your tap water:

  • An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 percent. Public health officials recommend adding eight drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.
  • Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Drinking water may be available at other locations outside your community or neighborhood. If you seek water for human consumption at other locations, you must be certain that it is safe for use.

TheLouisa County Water Authority will inform customers when they no longer need to boil water.

Pressure has been restored in the water system, however bacteriological sampling is required to verify water quality prior to lifting the boil water advisory.

Louisa County Water Authority officials expect to have results from the bacteriological sampling within 48 hours.

For more information contact Pam Baughman at (540) 967-1122.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

