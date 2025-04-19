Home Bobby Scott blasts HHS for eliminating federal poverty guidelines staff
Health, Politics, Virginia

Bobby Scott blasts HHS for eliminating federal poverty guidelines staff

Chris Graham
Published date:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump. Photo: © Phil Mistry/ Shutterstock

This one, about Virginia Democrat Bobby Scott demanding that HHS reinstate the federal poverty guidelines staff, is a little inside baseball.

It’s not like cutting funding for cancer research or hiring a discredited vaccine skeptic to look into the causes of autism, but …

“Without dedicated and expert staff ensuring these updates are done in a timely and accurate manner, disruptions to service delivery are inevitable,” Scott wrote in a letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose dumb “do more with less” approach to running the public health system had him eliminate the entire staff of the team within the Office of the Assistance Secretary for Planning and Evaluation responsible for setting federal poverty guidelines.

As with everything else the Trump/Project 2025 group have been doing, this one will end up disrupting benefits for tens of millions of families, low-income individuals, seniors, people with disabilities, children and pregnant women.

Like the millionaires and billionaires in charge of things in Trump 2.0 care, right?

“Any staffing changes that disrupt the HHS’ ability to fulfill its statutory obligations, including setting and regularly updating the federal poverty guidelines, contradict congressional intent,” Scott wrote to RFK Jr. “I oppose the unilateral action that would disrupt the production of this crucial measure of poverty and threaten assistance for our nation’s struggling children and families.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

police officer crime tape at crime scene
Local

Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide

Crystal Graham
measles illustration
Health, Virginia

Virginia Department of Health tracing potential exposure to measles through child

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Health is working to trace a potential measles outbreak after a child who traveled internationally was diagnosed.

virginia tech mike young
Basketball

What we learned about the new Virginia Tech Basketball GM from our FOIA request

Chris Graham

I filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get a copy of the contract of the new Virginia Tech Basketball general manager, Nelson Hernandez, the goal being, to dive into the contract language to see how the job is being structured.

chris van hollen
Politics, Virginia

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Chris Graham
pet therapy dog child mental health
Health, Politics

Trump admin asked to reverse funding cuts to mental health services

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Education, Local

Appalachian Habitat Association announces scholarship program details

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Virginia

Fairfax County driver strikes three cars, attempts carjacking on I-95

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status