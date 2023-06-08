Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbiden vetoes cancellation of plan to forgive student loan debt
U.S./World

Biden vetoes cancellation of plan to forgive student loan debt

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
student loan relief
(© Justin – stock.adobe.com)

The future of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans now lies with the Supreme Court.

Biden vetoed a bill yesterday that aimed to repeal his plan. This is the fifth time Biden has vetoed legislation, USA Today reported.

“I won’t back down on helping hardworking folks,” Biden said in a tweet. “That’s why I’m vetoing this bill.”

In August, Biden proposed a plan to forgive student loan debt up to $20,000 for borrowers who received a federal Pell Grant and whose annual income is under $75,000.

Before two cases tied the plan up in court, 16 million borrowers were approved to receive forgiveness.

Biden blamed Republicans for the blocking of his plan in Congress, although the legislation passed in the U.S. Senate. After the Senate vote, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts referred to Republicans as being “cruel.”

“The loan forgiveness the president is proposing would mean the difference between buying a home, starting a business, and getting an economic leg up for nearly 50 million working and middle-class Americans, particularly for borrowers of color and their families,” Markey said in a statement. “If you kicked Republicans in the heart, you’d break your toe.”

Biden highlighted the need for the student loan debt forgiveness again on Wednesday after his administration said nearly 90 percent of relief would go to Americans earning less than $75,000.

“The demand for this relief is undeniable,” Biden said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg Farmers Market rebrands Thursday Evening Market

Rebecca Barnabi
kyle guy
Sports

Catching up with Kyle Guy: UVA hoops alum in Spanish league semifinals

Chris Graham

UVA basketball alum Kyle Guy was held in check in Game 2 of the ACB semifinals on Thursday, scoring five points for Joventut Badalona in a 90-73 loss to Real Madrid.

irs taxes
Virginia

Virginia taxpayers have limited time to claim estimated $42 million for 2019 pandemic year

Crystal Graham

Nearly 1.5 million people across that nation failed to submit a tax return to claim a tax refund in 2019, and the deadline to claim their refund is approaching quickly, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

lynchburg baseball
Sports

Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship

Chris Graham
jail handcuffs
Virginia

Suspect in VCU Medical Center shooting charged with first-degree murder

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man fighting for his life after shooting on Interstate 95 Thursday

Crystal Graham
pick 5 fireball logo
Virginia

Virginia Lottery rolls out new Pick 5 with FIREBALL game with two drawings per day

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy