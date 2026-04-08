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Ben Cline likes the deal allowing Iran to charge tolls on the Strait of Hormuz

Chris Graham
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Ben Cline. Screenshot: CNN

Iran got Donald Trump to agree to a two-week ceasefire in which the Iranians basically give up nothing, and actually secured the right to charge tolls on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz – and Ben Cline thinks this is “a beautiful thing.”

“It’s great that we are able to get this two-week ceasefire. I want, it’s a significant positive development, I want to commend all those who were able to bring what is essentially a terrorist regime to the table to stop their attacks, to allow flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz to move forward,” Cline, our back-bench Sixth District MAGA congressman, told CNN on Wednesday, demonstrating that he doesn’t understand a single thing about the ceasefire deal.

ICYMI

Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News contributor, understands – that Iran got everything it wanted.

“You’ve got to look at this from Iran’s perspective. Why did they shut down the Strait of Hormuz? What was their objective they were trying to achieve here? The objective was a simple one, to stop the war. They have achieved that objective. We have indeed stopped the war. So not only that, Iranians are still in control,” said Keane, in an interview on Fox News on Wednesday.

“The IRGC Navy has told all the ships in the Gulf to pass through the Strait, you need our permission. So, they are very much in control of the Strait of Hormuz, and all those ships are going to abide by those warnings,” Keane said.

Even Trump himself seems to get that Iran has the upper hand.

Hard as this might be to believe, Trump, who threatened a mass extinction event for Iran 24 hours ago, now wants to be business partners with the Iranian regime.

“We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture,” Trump told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Imagine that – we’re going to partner with Iran to charge a toll for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which six weeks ago was open to free passage.

And Iran gets a cut, to do, what – replenish its military stocks, maybe put toward enriching uranium for its, ahem, nuclear power objectives?

“It’s a way of securing it, also securing it from lots of other people,” Trump told Karl.

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The new messaging didn’t get all the way down to whatever level Ben Cline is on the MAGA food chain before he went on CNN.

Presenter John Berman pressed Cline on his thoughts on the wisdom of us having gone through six weeks of war with Iran to end up with the Iranian regime in a position to benefit from tolling the Strait of Hormuz.

“That’s one point in a number of points that are going to be raised as these negotiations continue,” Cline demurred. “But I think the cessation of hostilities, the fact that this terrorist regime that has been attacking Americans, killing Americans for decades, has stopped attacking ships going through the Gulf, and so, the Strait, we should be glad about that.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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