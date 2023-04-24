Beanland’s latest novel based on Richmond’s theater fire, reading planned May 6

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Rachel Beanland on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Beanland will be reading from her new historical fiction novel, The House Is on Fire.

A conversation with author and UVA English professor Bruce Holsinger will follow.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Beanland is the author of Florence Adler Swims Forever – and returns with a masterful work of historical fiction about an incendiary tragedy that shocked a young nation and tore apart a community in a single night – told from the perspectives of four people whose actions during the inferno changed the course of history.

Based on the true story of Richmond’s theater fire, The House Is on Fire offers proof that sometimes, in the midst of great tragedy, we are offered our most precious – and fleeting – chances at redemption.

Beanland is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned her MFA in creative writing from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Holsinger, a novelist and literary scholar, is the author most recently of The Displacements and The Gifted School, which won the Colorado Book Award and was named a best book of 2019 by NPR.

His essays have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair and many other publications. He teaches in the English Department at UVA and is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com