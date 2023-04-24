Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbeanlands latest novel based on richmonds theater fire reading planned may 6
Culture

Beanland’s latest novel based on Richmond’s theater fire, reading planned May 6

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Rachel Beanland
Rachel Beanland © Tania del Carmen Fernández

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Rachel Beanland on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Beanland will be reading from her new historical fiction novel, The House Is on Fire.

A conversation with author and UVA English professor Bruce Holsinger will follow.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Beanland is the author of Florence Adler Swims Forever – and returns with a masterful work of historical fiction about an incendiary tragedy that shocked a young nation and tore apart a community in a single night – told from the perspectives of four people whose actions during the inferno changed the course of history.

Based on the true story of Richmond’s theater fire, The House Is on Fire offers proof that sometimes, in the midst of great tragedy, we are offered our most precious – and fleeting – chances at redemption.

Beanland is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned her MFA in creative writing from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Holsinger, a novelist and literary scholar, is the author most recently of The Displacements and The Gifted School, which won the Colorado Book Award and was named a best book of 2019 by NPR.

His essays have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair and many other publications. He teaches in the English Department at UVA and is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Weekly NASCAR podcast: Recapping the wild race, wilder finish at Talladega

Chris Graham
Local

Blue Ridge nursing and EMS students participate in emergency training

Rebecca Barnabi

The scenario at Blue Ridge Community College Friday afternoon was that students were protesting near the Recreation Center.

La Fiesta Virginia Beach logo
Culture

Latino music, food, culture: La Fiesta festival returns to Virginia Beach this summer

Crystal Graham

For two days, Virginia Beach will celebrate the sights and sounds of the Latin experience with the return of the La Fiesta festival this summer.

Soprano Addy Sterrett
Culture

Season finale of Three Notch’d Road presents ‘Southern Warmth’ concert

Crystal Graham
police
Virginia

Crash on Route 231 in Madison County claims the life of Bristow motorcyclists

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local

Under renovation: Augusta County Government Center transformation begins

Rebecca Barnabi
tucker carlson
U.S./World

Big news in cable news: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, Don Lemon out at CNN

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy