Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news baseball 19 uva vmi complete sweeps 14 virginia tech liberty notch wins
Sports

Baseball: #19 UVA, VMI complete sweeps, #14 Virginia Tech, Liberty notch wins

Chris Graham
Published:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

#19 UVA finishes off Columbia

#19 Virginia completed the three-game series sweep over Columbia with a 9-1 victory on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (7-0) scored all nine of its runs in the eighth inning, the third time this season UVA has scored nine or more runs in a single inning.

Neither team had a scored a run until UVA sent 13 batters to the plate in the eighth. The Cavaliers took advantage of three Columbia errors, four walks and a hit by pitch in the game-changing frame.

All nine runs scored in the eighth were unearned. Ethan Anderson put the exclamation point on the offensive outburst with a 3-run homer to right field to make it 9-0.

Reliever Jay Woolfolk was credited with his first win of the season after recording the final five outs of the game.

The sophomore righthander rescued the Cavaliers by retiring the last two batters of a bases loaded jam in the top of the eighth inning.

VMI completes four-game sweep

Redshirt junior Justin Starke had three hits, including a double and a home run, to lead VMI to an 11-6 victory Sunday over visiting Holy Cross from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The four-game series sweep is the first for the program since records were kept prior to the 1951 season. The Keydets swept Lafayette College in a three-game set last season on Gray-Minor Feb. 25-27. VMI is now 5-3 on the year.

Doubles from Cole Jenkins and Grayson Fitzwater helped VMI score three in the second to go ahead 3-1. The Keydets plated two more in the fourth and Starke’s two-run blast was part of a three-run fourth inning.

The Crusaders scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh to cut the lead to 8-6, but three late insurance runs made sure Holy Cross got no closer.

#14 Virginia Tech 15, Bryant 8

Chris Cannizzaro hit for the cycle, leading #14 Virginia Tech to a 15-8 win over Bryant on Sunday.

Cannizzaro tripled for the Hokies’ first hit of the game during the first inning, homered to right center during the second inning, singled during the fourth inning and doubled down the left field line during the sixth inning.

As an encore, Cannizzaro walloped the first pitch of the seventh inning to left center for his second home run of the day, pushing Tech’s late-inning lead to 14-7.

He finished batting 5-for-6, crossing the plate four times while earning his two RBIs on his two home run swings.

Liberty 9, Campbell 7

First baseman Will Stewart’s three-run home run in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie as the Liberty Flames defeated the Winthrop Eagles, 9-7, Sunday afternoon at Winthrop Ballpark.

Stewart’s home run, his first hit in Flames uniform, was one of three Liberty home runs in the contest. Third baseman Cam Foster hit his first of the year in the fourth and catcher Gray Betts lined his second home run of the season inside the right field foul pole in the seventh.

Betts led the Flames with two hits in the contest.

With the win, Liberty takes the three-game series, two games to one. The Flames move to 3-4 on the season. Winthrop falls to 4-3.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

acc basketball
Sports

Suddenly tight ACC Basketball race comes down to the final week of the regular season

Scott German
uva miami
Sports

Virginia, with just six active players, falls in regular-season finale at Miami, 85-74

Chris Graham

Miami got out to a 10-point lead at the half, and held on late to post an 85-74 win over Virginia in the teams’ regular-season finale in Coral Gables on Sunday.

liberty
Sports

Liberty signs basketball coach Ritchie McKay to extension through 2029-2030 season

Chris Graham

Liberty University has signed men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay to a contract extension that ostensibly keeps McKay at the school through 2030.

police
Virginia

Richmond Police investigating accident, shooting that left one dead on Sunday morning

Chris Graham
Stephenie Editha Stauf
Virginia

Update: Authorities searching for missing Strasburg woman

Chris Graham
earth
Perspectives

Are there environmental implications to seeding clouds to affect the weather?

EarthTalk
police emergency fire
Virginia

Teen dead, four others seriously injured, in fiery Louisa County crash

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy