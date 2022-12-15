Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news bagby suspends fourth district congressional campaign backs mcclellan for nomination
News & Views

Bagby suspends Fourth District congressional campaign, backs McClellan for nomination

Chris Graham
Published:
us politics congress
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

Lamont Bagby is dropping out of the race for the Fourth District Democratic congressional nomination and backing State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

Thursday’s news was a surprise development in the fast-developing race for the nomination, which will be decided in a firehouse primary next week.

Bagby had been the first candidate to declare for the nomination to fill the seat of the late Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28, three weeks after winning re-election to the Central Virginia congressional seat.

“I made this decision because I believe it’s in the best interests of the voters of this district to step aside and ensure we have the right representation in Congress. Just as I am clear eyed in my decision to step aside, I also firmly believe that there is only one candidate in this race fit to replace my late mentor, Donald McEachin. That person is Sen. Jennifer McClellan,” Bagby said.

“Jennifer has long been a fighter for Virginians and has the commitment, passion, and record to continue delivering for Rep. McEachin’s constituents. Jennifer knows how important it is to reach across the aisle — working with anyone who shares the common goal of creating a brighter, safer future for all Virginians, and has been a vital partner in the Virginia Senate helping me fight for progressive change in communities all across our Commonwealth.”

In addition to McClellan, another state senator, Joseph Morrissey, also entered the race on Tuesday, along with former Del. Joseph Preston and former House of Delegates candidate Tavorise Marks.

A special election to fill the Fourth District seat will be held on Feb. 21.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

keytaon thompson

Evaluating the NFL Draft prospects for Virginia wideouts Kemp, KT, Wicks
Chris Graham
uva rotunda

UVA victim’s mom: ‘Something could have been done to prevent this’
Crystal Graham

When there is a mass shooting like the one at the University of Virginia in November, the public outcry often leads to a united voice for gun control efforts and a demand for changes in existing legislation.

TikTok

TikTok at your own discretion: Social media site banned in several states on government devices
Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Senate passed legislation prohibiting federal employee access of TikTok on government-owned devices.

Wilson Memorial girls softball team rings the bell for The Salvation Army
Rebecca Barnabi
police holster scene crime officer
,

Bill aims to reduce officer-involved fatalities for people with mental-health challenges
Crystal Graham
virginia economy

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
Chris Graham
ryan dunn

The emergence of Ryan Dunn is a key to Virginia having rotation versatility
Chris Graham