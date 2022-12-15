Bagby suspends Fourth District congressional campaign, backs McClellan for nomination

Lamont Bagby is dropping out of the race for the Fourth District Democratic congressional nomination and backing State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

Thursday’s news was a surprise development in the fast-developing race for the nomination, which will be decided in a firehouse primary next week.

Bagby had been the first candidate to declare for the nomination to fill the seat of the late Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28, three weeks after winning re-election to the Central Virginia congressional seat.

“I made this decision because I believe it’s in the best interests of the voters of this district to step aside and ensure we have the right representation in Congress. Just as I am clear eyed in my decision to step aside, I also firmly believe that there is only one candidate in this race fit to replace my late mentor, Donald McEachin. That person is Sen. Jennifer McClellan,” Bagby said.

“Jennifer has long been a fighter for Virginians and has the commitment, passion, and record to continue delivering for Rep. McEachin’s constituents. Jennifer knows how important it is to reach across the aisle — working with anyone who shares the common goal of creating a brighter, safer future for all Virginians, and has been a vital partner in the Virginia Senate helping me fight for progressive change in communities all across our Commonwealth.”

In addition to McClellan, another state senator, Joseph Morrissey, also entered the race on Tuesday, along with former Del. Joseph Preston and former House of Delegates candidate Tavorise Marks.

A special election to fill the Fourth District seat will be held on Feb. 21.