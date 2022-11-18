Bag check! TSA reminds air travelers some Thanksgiving leftovers are not permitted

Everyone looks forward to Thanksgiving Day leftovers.

A turkey sandwich the next day, cranberry salad for lunch, a roll with dinner.

But if you’re traveling by airplane this holiday season, the Transportation Security Administration might have something to say about those leftovers when you come through airport security.

Believe it or not, some of your leftovers may not make it through security.

As a general rule, solid items are permitted, such as a piece of meat. But, if it can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped or poured, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, it should go in your checked bag.

Baked good, homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies and brownies will not get you in trouble at airport security. Neither will stuffing, casseroles, including green beans, macaroni and cheese, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit or candy.

However, cranberry sauce, gravy, wine, champagne, sparkling cider, canned fruits and veggies, preserves (spreadable!) and maple syrup should be in your checked bag or left at your host’s home for them to enjoy later.