Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby closed for maintenance Dec. 2-3

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby and Magistrate’s Office will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 for maintenance.

Citizens can access the State Magistrate’s Office through Staunton Police Department or Waynesboro Police Department.

Law enforcement officers can access the magistrate at Middle River Regional Jail.

For citizens needing to access the Sheriff’s Office for service, call 540-245-5333 option #2. You will need to call into the office, and a deputy will meet you in the parking lot.