Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby closed for maintenance Dec. 2-3
Local, Police

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby closed for maintenance Dec. 2-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

augusta county sheriff's officeThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby and Magistrate’s Office will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 for maintenance.

Citizens can access the State Magistrate’s Office through Staunton Police Department or Waynesboro Police Department.

Law enforcement officers can access the magistrate at Middle River Regional Jail.

For citizens needing to access the Sheriff’s Office for service, call 540-245-5333 option #2.  You will need to call into the office, and a deputy will meet you in the parking lot.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Confirmed: Indiana finalizes deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

norfolk
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police announce three arrests in Sept. 2 Jahari George murder

Chris Graham
school classroom teacher
Schools, Virginia

Virginia DOE launches modernized digital teaching licensure process for new, current teachers

Rebecca Barnabi

The VDOE has launched its modernized digital teacher licensure process. which makes the application and renewal experience user-friendly.  

commonwealth veterans day event
Virginia

Commonwealth renames veterans care center in Roanoke in honor of two local heroes

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia DVS will host a special renaming ceremony for the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke on December 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.

bicycles
Health, Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA is Y Madness national champion for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
deion sanders
Football, Sports

Why was Coach Prime, and not Tony Elliott, the SI Sportsperson of the Year?

Chris Graham
healthcare
Health, Virginia

Virginia community colleges, industries partner to increase healthcare workforce

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. & World

Testing reveals cotton sourced from forced labor in China available for purchase in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy