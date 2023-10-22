Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating two teen runaways

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating two runaway juveniles believed to be together.

Rhiannon Marie Wiley, 15, was last seen Saturday at her Staunton home. She is 5’3” tall, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keaton Seamster, 16, was last seen Saturday at his Staunton home. He is 5’8” tall, 125 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information about these two runaway juveniles, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.