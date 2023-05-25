Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaugusta county pedestrian dies in hit and run on parkersburg turnpike
Local

Augusta County: Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Parkersburg Turnpike

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with locating the vehicle responsible for a fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County on Wednesday.

At 9:49 p.m., Trooper J.T. Lotts responded to crash on Parkersburg Turnpike at Pine Tree Lane. A 42-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Parkersburg Turnpike. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.

At this stage of the investigation, the suspect vehicle is believed to have been a maroon or red truck or SUV. The vehicle will have damage to its right front headlight, front turn signal, and/or both.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and/or its driver is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at [email protected].

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

food grocery store
Local

‘Generosity and coordination’ of Stamp Out Hunger collected more than 90,000 pounds of food

Rebecca Barnabi
military women
U.S./World

Traction alopecia is issue for servicewomen: Congress trying to expand coverage to help

Rebecca Barnabi

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia joined colleagues in introducing the Recognition of Traction Alopecia in Service Women Act.

nuclear war
U.S./World

How strengthened global governance could produce a nuclear-free world

Lawrence S. Wittner

It should come as no surprise that the world is currently facing an existential nuclear danger.

FBI
U.S./World

It’s time to rein in the FBI: Put an end to the bureau’s Gestapo tactics

Chris Graham
virginia business economy
Virginia

Altec Industries investing $1.4M in Botetourt County expansion, creating 150 jobs

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Clemson takes down Virginia Tech, 14-5: Hokies now await NCAA Tournament fate

Chris Graham
ben cline
Virginia

No surprise here: Ben Cline fell for the ‘homeless veterans’ hoax

Gene Zitver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy