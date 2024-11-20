Augusta County: Man responsible for eight-car pileup charged with reckless driving, DUI

In addition to outstanding warrants in Waynesboro, a man responsible for a police pursuit and eight-car pileup now faces a litany of charges in Augusta County.

Justin Riley Harvey, 36, of Waynesboro, faces charges from Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges related to Monday’s pursuit and crash include:

18.2-266- Driving under the influence of drugs (VSP)

46.2-707- No insurance (VSP)

46.2-1094- No seatbelt (VSP)

46.2-833- Fail to stop at a red light X3 (ACSO)

46.2-852- Reckless driving (ACSO)

46.2-817- Felony eluding (ACSO)

18.2-250- Possession of a controlled substance (ACSO)

Deputies attempted to stop Harvey when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Tinkling Springs Road in Fishersville at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Harvey led police on a pursuit that ended at the intersection of Long Meadow and Jefferson Highway when his vehicle rear-ended another car. The accident led to an eight-car pileup.

Multiple individuals were transported to Augusta Health with one person sustaining serious injuries.

Harvey has active warrants in Waynesboro due to a Dec. 10, 2023, felony malicious wounding charge.

Harvey is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

