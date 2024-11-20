Countries
Home Augusta County: Man responsible for eight-car pileup charged with reckless driving, DUI
Local News

Augusta County: Man responsible for eight-car pileup charged with reckless driving, DUI

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Justin Riley Harvey eight-car pileup
Justin Riley Harvey

In addition to outstanding warrants in Waynesboro, a man responsible for a police pursuit and eight-car pileup now faces a litany of charges in Augusta County.

Justin Riley Harvey, 36, of Waynesboro, faces charges from Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges related to Monday’s pursuit and crash include:

  • 18.2-266- Driving under the influence of drugs (VSP)
  • 46.2-707- No insurance (VSP)
  • 46.2-1094- No seatbelt (VSP)
  • 46.2-833- Fail to stop at a red light X3 (ACSO)
  • 46.2-852- Reckless driving (ACSO)
  • 46.2-817- Felony eluding (ACSO)
  • 18.2-250- Possession of a controlled substance (ACSO)

Deputies attempted to stop Harvey when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Tinkling Springs Road in Fishersville at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Harvey led police on a pursuit that ended at the intersection of Long Meadow and Jefferson Highway when his vehicle rear-ended another car. The accident led to an eight-car pileup.

Multiple individuals were transported to Augusta Health with one person sustaining serious injuries.

Harvey has active warrants in Waynesboro due to a Dec. 10, 2023, felony malicious wounding charge.

Harvey is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

