A Waynesboro man is facing a litany of charges after a bizarre incident that occurred Friday morning during a business transaction eventually leading the suspect to the victim’s home in Fishersville.

James Yancey Have, 51, has been charged with five counts of brandishing a firearm and faces additional misdemeanor charges for assault, destruction of property and trespassing.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Have followed the victim to their J Ranch Lane residence in Augusta County, where he allegedly removed their mailbox from its post and initiated a confrontation.

When additional family members of the victim arrived on the scene, Have reportedly brandished a firearm before leaving the area in his vehicle.

Deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The ACSO did not disclose the nature of the business transaction, but said the parties were known to each other.

On the same day, approximately five hours later, the Sheriff’s Office received a second report involving Have in the area of Jefferson Highway and Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The caller reported a male waving a firearm inside a vehicle.

Deputies located Have’s vehicle near Westminster Drive, and a traffic stop was conducted.

Have was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the initial investigation, Have was charged with:

18.2-119 Trespassing (misdemeanor)

18.2-137 Destruction of property (misdemeanor)

18.2-57 Assault (misdemeanor)

18.2-282 Brandishing a firearm – Three counts (misdemeanor)

Have was also charged in the afternoon incident with:

18.2-282 Brandishing a firearm – Two counts (misdemeanor)

Have was transported to Middle River Regional Jail and held without bond at the time of his arrest.

He was later released on July 14 by order of the Augusta County General District Court.

A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23, according to online court records.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.