April Ivy Talk to discuss prescribed burns, impact on ecosystem

Crystal Graham
Published date:

ivy creek foundation logoThe April Ivy Talk hosted by the Ivy Creek Foundation will take place virtually on April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, is hosting its April Ivy Talk which will focus on prescribed burns and how they are used and why. David Powell with the Virginia Department of Forestry will discuss how prescribed burns are used to help the ecosystem and habitats.

“­­­We are excited to have David Powell leading this talk. We recently worked with him to do a prescribed burn at Ivy Creek Natural Area and Historic River View Farm and we want to let folks know why we used a prescribed burn and how it benefits the local ecosystem,” said Sue Erhardt, executive director.

Every month, The Ivy Creek Foundation hosts Ivy Talks related to history, conservation, preservation and natural history.

The Ivy Creek Foundation mission is to inspire and engage our community in the stewardship of our natural resources and our rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history and community.

To register for this event, visit  https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

For questions, email Susie Farmer at [email protected]

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

