An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday by Med-Flight 1 from a trail in Amherst County.

According to Virginia State Police, the request for a hoist rescue for a juvenile was received at approximately 5:28 p.m.

The biker was injured along the Cashaw Creek trail system.

VSP senior trooper pilot Andy Wood, Chesterfield firefighter Chris Orr and Chesterfield Lieutenant Mike Abbott flew the 87 nautical miles to the site, located about one mile up into the mountains.

Once on scene, Orr was lowered to the scene which was surrounded by trees. The hole in the tree canopy that Orr was lowed into was 15’ by 15’.

While Orr was on the ground assisting a ground crew and loading the juvenile patient into the device for hoisting, Med-Flight 1 remained airborne.

The helicopter then hoisted Orr and the patient in tandem and flew the patient to UVA Medical Center.

Med-Flight 1 is a partnership between Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. There are no charge for its services.

