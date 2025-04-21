Home Amherst County: Juvenile injured mountain biking, rescued from trail by Med-Flight 1
Virginia

Amherst County: Juvenile injured mountain biking, rescued from trail by Med-Flight 1

Crystal Graham
Published date:
amherst med-flight 1
Image courtesy Big Island Volunteer Fire Department

An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday by Med-Flight 1 from a trail in Amherst County.

According to Virginia State Police, the request for a hoist rescue for a juvenile was received at approximately 5:28 p.m.

The biker was injured along the Cashaw Creek trail system.

VSP senior trooper pilot Andy Wood, Chesterfield firefighter Chris Orr and Chesterfield Lieutenant Mike Abbott flew the 87 nautical miles to the site, located about one mile up into the mountains.

Once on scene, Orr was lowered to the scene which was surrounded by trees. The hole  in the tree canopy that Orr was lowed into was 15’ by 15’.

While Orr was on the ground assisting a ground crew and loading the juvenile patient into the device for hoisting, Med-Flight 1 remained airborne.

The helicopter then hoisted Orr and the patient in tandem and flew the patient to UVA Medical Center.

Med-Flight 1 is a partnership between Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. There are no charge for its services.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

tractor trailer fire Shenandoah County Interstate 81
Virginia

Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81

Crystal Graham
Wallace Unamba uva football
Football

UVA Football: Tackle Wallace Unamba headed to Virginia after brief stint at UK

Chris Graham

UVA Football lost its top transfer-portal O lineman, Monroe Mills, to an ACL injury in spring practice, so head coach Tony Elliott and O line coach Terry Heffernan had to hit the portal to add some depth.

waynesboro
Government, Local

Letter: Waynesboro would benefit greatly from a Community Vitality Fund

Letters

I am writing to express my excitement at Virginia Organizing’s strong support for the concept of a Community Vitality Fund.

sunshine state
Arts

On Florida: Notes on life and loss from a weeklong vacation in the Sunshine State

Michael Schoeffel
ty jerome uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win

Chris Graham
Virginia

‘Respect the zone’: VDOT celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg
Education, Local

Harrisonburg: Last day to register for annual Soap Box Derby is May 5

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status