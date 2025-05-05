America the Beautiful Act would build on largest-ever investments in public lands

The America the Beautiful Act is legislation that builds on the landmark Great American Outdoors Act by strengthening and reauthorizing the Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF).

The new legislation also addresses the serious maintenance backlog in national parks and public lands.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia joined Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Angus King of Maine in introducing the new legislation on Friday. They previously introduced the Great American Outdoors Act.

“Our Great American Outdoors Act was transformative for America’s national public lands and the many communities whose economies depend on them. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to continue this great work. Investing in our beautiful natural treasures is a not only boosts our tourism economy but preserves these landmarks for generations to come,” Warner said.

The new legislation reauthorizes the LRF through 2033 and increases funding to $2 billion per year to help address the maintenance backlog in national parks and public lands. The maintenance backlog for each agency is as follows:

U.S. Park Service: $23.26 billion

U.S. Forest Service: $8.695 billion

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: $2.65 billion

U.S. Bureau of Land Management: $5.72 billion

U.S. Bureau of Indian Education: $804.5 million

Joining Warner, Daines and King in introducing the new legislation are Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Tim Sheehy of Montana, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Lisa Murkowski of Arkansas. The senators’ Great American Outdoors Act was one of the largest-ever investments in conservation and public lands in our nation’s history. Signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020, the bipartisan legislation provided billions of dollars to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands after years of underinvestment led a massive backlog in needed maintenance and repairs to park service sites.

In Virginia alone, the historic legislation has provided more than $470 million for projects at Virginia’s 22 park service units and supported thousands of jobs.

The America the Beautiful Act is supported by more than 40 public lands, conservation and recreation groups.

“America‘s parks are our legacy to uphold — and bold action is essential to fulfill that promise. The National Park Foundation applauds Sens. Daines and King for their leadership in introducing bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Legacy Restoration Fund. Since its establishment through the Great American Outdoors Act, this vital program has already delivered billions toward transformative infrastructure projects across our national parks. As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, reauthorizing this investment affirms a bold democratic ideal — that every generation deserves to experience our parks as we do today. We look forward to working with Congress to ensure these magnificent landscapes and historic sites can continue welcoming visitors for generations to come,” said National Park Foundation President and CEO Jeff Reinbold.

National Forest Foundation President and CEO Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl said the foundation thanks the senators for their leadership “in investing in the future of America’s public lands. The investments in recreation infrastructure as outlined in the America the Beautiful Act will benefit the economies of local communities and enhance the enjoyment of the millions of visitors who hike, camp, hunt, fish, paddle and play in our nation’s 193-million acres of national forests and grasslands.”

According to The Appalachian Trail Conservancy President and CEO Sandra Marra, public lands have been left in “a precarious position” because of chronic underinvestment, extreme weather events and heavy use.

“The Appalachian Trail relies on more than 5,000 volunteers and dozens of partners to keep it accessible to people and functional for nature. With ATC in its 100th year, the long-term care needs for the A.T. and its connected national parks and forests have never been clearer. This legislation will increase the monetary support, public awareness, and the impact of partners like the ATC in addressing critical deferred—and cyclic—maintenance needs for our public lands. We are proud to strongly endorse this legislation and will work diligently for its enactment,” Marra said.

