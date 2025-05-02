Home Allegheny County: Temporary traffic signals delayed again for Route 42 bridge
Government, Virginia

Allegheny County: Temporary traffic signals delayed again for Route 42 bridge

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation has rescheduled the activation of temporary traffic signals on the Route 42 bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad.

The traffic signals are just northwest of Morgan Drive in the Nicelytown area of Alleghany County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Interstate 64 exit 29. Crews are performing bridge maintenance and paving.

Beginning Tuesday, May 6, the bridge will have a single travel lane, with northbound and southbound traffic alternating with the use of the temporary traffic signal on a 24 hour-a-day, seven day-a-week basis. During the work, the bridge will not be open to wide-load tractor trailers.

The work is expected to last until Labor Day, September 1, 2025.

All work is weather permitting.

Alleghany County: Single travel lane on Route 42 over railroad for maintenance, paving

Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington
2 Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
3 Virginia man pleads guilty to $2.9M scheme involving veteran training, jobs
4 UVA Basketball: Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State) commits from portal
5 NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Latest News

Sports News

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps in South Carolina

David Evans
john reid twitter
Politics, Virginia

John Reid rails against ‘swamp,’ ‘corrupt’ Republican political machine

Chris Graham

John Reid, the embattled Republican Party lieutenant governor nominee, wants you to think the attacks on his campaign are coming from Democrats, and not from inside the party.

Sports News

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps In North Carolina

David Evans

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, and bettors in North Carolina are turning to the best betting apps to grab free bets, welcome bonuses, and lock in odds from their phones. Instead of dealing with limited options or geo-blocks, top offshore apps offer quick registration, instant bonuses, and a wide range of bets—win, place,...

Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Oklahoma

andrewnewton
Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Idaho

andrewnewton
uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ’Hoos roll into exam break on impressive power surge

Greg Waters
Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Alaska

andrewnewton

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status