Allegheny County: Temporary traffic signals delayed again for Route 42 bridge

The Virginia Department of Transportation has rescheduled the activation of temporary traffic signals on the Route 42 bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad.

The traffic signals are just northwest of Morgan Drive in the Nicelytown area of Alleghany County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Interstate 64 exit 29. Crews are performing bridge maintenance and paving.

Beginning Tuesday, May 6, the bridge will have a single travel lane, with northbound and southbound traffic alternating with the use of the temporary traffic signal on a 24 hour-a-day, seven day-a-week basis. During the work, the bridge will not be open to wide-load tractor trailers.

The work is expected to last until Labor Day, September 1, 2025.

All work is weather permitting.

