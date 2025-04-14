Alleghany: Single travel lane on Route 42 over railroad for maintenance, paving

The Virginia Department of Transportation will install temporary signals on the Route 42 bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad.

Starting Tuesday, April 22, just northwest of Morgan Drive in the Nicelytown area of Alleghany County, the bridge will have a single travel lane. This is about 1.5 miles north of Interstate 64 exit 29. Crews are performing bridge maintenance and paving.

Northbound and southbound traffic will alternate with the use of the temporary traffic signal on a 24 hour-a-day, seven day-a-week basis. During the work the bridge will not be open to wide load tractor trailers. The work is expected to last 12 to 15 weeks.

All work is weather permitting.