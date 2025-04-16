Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

The Virginia Department of Transportation will delay by several weeks the installation of temporary signals on the Route 42 bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad.

The signals were to be installed just northwest of Morgan Drive in the Nicelytown area of Alleghany County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Interstate 64 exit 29.

Crews are performing bridge maintenance and paving, but contractors for the signal work will be unavailable for the rest of April. A new schedule will be announced when signal work is ready to begin.

Until the signals are installed, the bridge will continue to have two travel lanes open to all traffic. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane once the signals are installed and become active.

All work is weather permitting.

