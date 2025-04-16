Home Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad
Virginia

Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will delay by several weeks the installation of temporary signals on the Route 42 bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad.

The signals were to be installed just northwest of Morgan Drive in the Nicelytown area of Alleghany County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Interstate 64 exit 29.

Crews are performing bridge maintenance and paving, but contractors for the signal work will be unavailable for the rest of April. A new schedule will be announced when signal work is ready to begin.

Until the signals are installed, the bridge will continue to have two travel lanes open to all traffic. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane once the signals are installed and become active.

All work is weather permitting.

Alleghany County: Single travel lane on Route 42 over railroad for maintenance, paving

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

federal funding freeze money cash frozen budget
Football

Scott German: What’s behind the NCAA curtain?

Scott German
climate change
Government, Politics

Judge awards injunction to clean energy grant recipients, unfreezes federal funding

Rebecca Barnabi

Leaders of the House SEEC and SEEC Member U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell are celebrating the success of a court decision against the EPA.

football
Education, Football, Local

SAW public schools agree to kickstart middle school football program

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro schools are bringing football to middle schools in all three school systems. 

waynesboro
Education, Local

Waynesboro School Board approves construction contract for WHS renovations

Rebecca Barnabi
Government, Politics

Clean energy CEO Steve McBee appointed to SEEC Institute board

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local

Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest

Chris Graham
Education, Local

Staunton High graduates join BRCC’s Summer Workforce Academy in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status