All aboard!: Virginia Scenic Railway brings famed No. 611 steam locomotive back into service

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A partnership between the Virginia Scenic Railway and three other organizations will bring the famed Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive back into service for a limited series of passenger excursions in fall 2025.

The Virginia Scenic Railway is partnering with The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc., the Steam Railroading Institute, and the Virginia Mechanical Preservation Society.

“We are excited to partner with new and old friends to bring back the thrill of mainline steam excursions through the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The return of the N&W 611 is sure to bring joy to all who see and ride it,” said Steve Powell, President of the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which operates the Virginia Scenic Railway.

The sleek and powerful locomotive, designed and built in Roanoke by the Norfolk & Western Railway, has been widely hailed as the finest steam locomotive in the world. The 1950 Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 is the sole surviving Class J 4-8-4 steam locomotive. After entering service in 1950, it transported passengers until retired in 1959.

The 611 is owned and operated by Virginia Museum of Transportation as a traveling exhibit and is the official Steam Locomotive of the State of Virginia, a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark. The 611 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Starting September 26, 2025, the Virginia Scenic Railway will operate the steam-led passenger excursion as the Shenandoah Valley Limited for five consecutive weekends. Tickets are expected to be available for purchase in late summer through Virginia Scenic Railway’s website.

Due to the large number of carriages anticipated to run in, train rides will begin and end at the custom-built Victoria Station in Goshen, Virginia. Once aboard the train, guests will steam through the rolling hills, forests and fields of the legendary Shenandoah Valley before the round-trip excursion returns to Goshen.

The Steam Railroading Institute and the Virginia Scenic Railway are providing passenger coaches. Seating options are anticipated to include Coach, Premium Coach, Table Class and Dome Class. Specific details about the schedule, price and ticket release dates will be announced.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

