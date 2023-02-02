Countries
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
The Virginia Scenic Railway is owned and operated by the Buckingham Branch Railroad. Photo by Kate Simon.

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips.

Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.

Tickets are $120 per person, including a tabletop dining service, a full meal and dessert selection, a beverage and a complimentary souvenir glass. Passengers have their choice of four meal selections and three dessert options.

Virginia Scenic Railway sold out last year through November, so get your tickets now for a spring ride. For more information and reservations, call 434-391-9772.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

