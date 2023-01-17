Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county two design concepts ready for free bridge lane improvements
Local

Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements

Crystal Graham
Published:

albemarle countyAlbemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m.

County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance.

The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at 595 Martha Jefferson Dr. in Charlottesville.

The project was recommended in the Pantops Master plan adopted in June 2019. The master plan outlines a 20-year vision for land use, transportation, recreation, environmental protection and capital improvement projects.

The full Pantops master plan is available here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ravens lamar jackson

If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Chris Graham
Brandon Staley

Chargers sticking with Brandon Staley, former JMU assistant, heading into 2023
Chris Graham

Brandon Staley was facing some heat after his Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a 31-30 AFC Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaquars on Saturday.

Vincent Gravely
,

Martinsville: Police asking public for help in locating missing teenager
Chris Graham

The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

banff tour
,

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returns to Charlottesville March 5-6
Crystal Graham
waynesboro
,

Waynesboro: Baby steps toward getting some bang for our taxpayer-funded charity
Chris Graham
police
,

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County
Chris Graham
liberty

Liberty, East Carolina announce home-and-home football series to begin in 2024
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy