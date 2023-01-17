Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements

Albemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m.

County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance.

The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at 595 Martha Jefferson Dr. in Charlottesville.

The project was recommended in the Pantops Master plan adopted in June 2019. The master plan outlines a 20-year vision for land use, transportation, recreation, environmental protection and capital improvement projects.

The full Pantops master plan is available here.