Albemarle County Fire and Rescue was busy on Tuesday morning, at the scene of two separate structure fires.

At 8:51 a.m., ACFR was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 800 block of Old Brook Road.

Crews arrived on scene four minutes later to find smoke coming from the front door of one of the multifamily units. A total of four apartment units were affected by this incident.

Smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire, allowing everyone to safely self-evacuate without injury.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

A total of 10 residents are being displaced with assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to be accidental in nature.

At 10:42 a.m., ACFR was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 2600 block of Cardinal Ridge Road.

The fire suppression apparatus arrived on scene 10 minutes later to find flames showing from the roof of the two-story residential home.

Two adult residents and their two dogs were able to self-evacuate without injury.

The displaced residents are being assisted by friends and family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.