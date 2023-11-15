Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground

An Albemarle County man holding an AR-15 style rifle and handgun in the area of the Westhaven playground was taken into custody today around 11 a.m.

Nyeem Rysuan Hill, 18, has been charged with possession of a firearm while respondent of a protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CPD in coordination with the Virginia State Police were alerted to the individual in the 800 block of Hardy Drive today.

Contact was made with Hill who still was holding the firearms. He was taken into custody.

No further details have been released.