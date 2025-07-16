Home Albemarle County: Esmont woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash
Albemarle County: Esmont woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash

Crystal Graham
esmont woman arrest handcuffs
Photo: © gerasimov174/stock.adobe.com

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal April 30 motor-vehicle crash in Esmont.

Sierra C. Thomas, of Esmont, faces numerous charges in the accident where she crashed into a tree in the area of Irish and Chestnut Grove roads.

Ava Grace Bright, 19, of North Garden, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

The Albemarle County Police Department’s traffic unit has charged Thomas with the following:

  • Involuntary manslaughter as a result of driving under the influence of an intoxicant (§18.2-36.1)
  • Manufacture, sell or possess a fictitious license or identification (§18.2-204.2)
  • Driving without a license (§46.2-300)
  • Failure to use a seat belt (§46.2-1094)

Thomas is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Albemarle County: Passenger dies after vehicle strikes tree in Esmont

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

