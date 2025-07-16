A 19-year-old woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal April 30 motor-vehicle crash in Esmont.

Sierra C. Thomas, of Esmont, faces numerous charges in the accident where she crashed into a tree in the area of Irish and Chestnut Grove roads.

Ava Grace Bright, 19, of North Garden, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

The Albemarle County Police Department’s traffic unit has charged Thomas with the following:

Involuntary manslaughter as a result of driving under the influence of an intoxicant (§18.2-36.1)

as a result of driving under the influence of an intoxicant (§18.2-36.1) Manufacture, sell or possess a fictitious license or identification (§18.2-204.2)

(§18.2-204.2) Driving without a license (§46.2-300)

Failure to use a seat belt (§46.2-1094)

Thomas is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

