The Albemarle County Police Department has released the name of the passenger who died in Wednesday’s traffic crash in Esmont.

According to police, Ava G. Bright, 19, of North Garden, died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree.

The driver has not been identified by police.

Bright and the driver of the vehicle were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s crash reconstruction team.