Home Albemarle County: Passenger dies after vehicle strikes tree in Esmont
Local

Albemarle County: Passenger dies after vehicle strikes tree in Esmont

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:

The Albemarle County Police Department has released the name of the passenger who died in Wednesday’s traffic crash in Esmont.

According to police, Ava G. Bright, 19, of North Garden, died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree.

The driver has not been identified by police.

Bright and the driver of the vehicle were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

 

Esmont Albemarle County police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Wednesday afternoon in Esmont. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

First responders were dispatched to a vehicle that had struck a tree in the area of Irish and Chestnut Grove roads at 3:21 p.m.

Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The driver was transported to UVA Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s name has not been released.

One adult passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s crash reconstruction team.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington
2 Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
3 Virginia man pleads guilty to $2.9M scheme involving veteran training, jobs
4 UVA Basketball: Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State) commits from portal
5 NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Latest News

rivanna river riverview park charlottesville river burch
Local

Charlottesville man apprehended after alleged sexual battery in Riverview Park

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football

UVA Football: More help for the defensive secondary with two new transfer pickups

Chris Graham

We’ve been writing lately about how UVA Football has continuing roster needs in the defensive secondary. Good news: two new transfer portal pickups will give us some help there.

Local

Staunton Schools purchases former Eavers property for operations department

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton City Schools has reached a milestone in modernizing its physical plant by acquiring the former Guy C. Eavers Excavating property.

donald trump ben cline pic
Local, Politics, Virginia

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline, predictably, is scaremongering on Social Security

Gene Zitver
donald trump
Politics

Home invasions on the rise: Constitution-free policing in Trump’s America

John Whitehead
book ban
News

Book banning explainer: Diving into the political, social, religious issues

Katie Runkle
fan in dark room
Politics

HHS releases $400M in grant funding for low-income household energy costs

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status