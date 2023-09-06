Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Albemarle, Charlottesville firefighters to take part in stair climb to remember Sept. 11
Local, Police

Albemarle, Charlottesville firefighters to take part in stair climb to remember Sept. 11

Crystal Graham
Published date:

stair climb albemarle countyThe Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department will unite to honor and remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a stair climb.

The stair climb will take place at Monticello High School on Sunday, Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The public is invited to pay tribute alongside firefighters at the football field.

The event is not a race or fundraiser but an opportunity to reflect on the loss of life incurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Stair climb events are held each year across the country to honor and pay respect to the 343 firefighters and 2,977 lives overall lost.

Career and volunteer firefighters from both departments, their families and community members will begin climbing stairs at 8:46 a.m. to memorialize the first tower being struck. Throughout the morning, they will recognize significant time points with moments of silence.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton Police chief: End of drug, gang task force ‘shouldn’t impact what we do at all’
2 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
3 Harrisonburg: Contractor selected for homeless center; completion set for fall 2024
4 Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game
5 Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Latest News

staunton
Local, Op/Eds

Queen City magic: Wishful thinking leads to Valley job opportunity

Rebecca Barnabi
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Rod Mullins

Denny Hamlin is back, apparently for the rest of his career behind the wheel, with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a multi-year deal to re-up with JGR.

Health, U.S.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

As several variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the United States, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly tested positive on Monday.

Economy, Schools, Virginia

UMW president named to business magazine’s list of most influential leaders in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, U.S.

Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, other charges

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game

Chris Graham
food insecurity
Health, Virginia

Commonwealth provides funding for food systems in Craig, Henry counties, Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy