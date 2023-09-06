Albemarle, Charlottesville firefighters to take part in stair climb to remember Sept. 11

The Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department will unite to honor and remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a stair climb.

The stair climb will take place at Monticello High School on Sunday, Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The public is invited to pay tribute alongside firefighters at the football field.

The event is not a race or fundraiser but an opportunity to reflect on the loss of life incurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Stair climb events are held each year across the country to honor and pay respect to the 343 firefighters and 2,977 lives overall lost.

Career and volunteer firefighters from both departments, their families and community members will begin climbing stairs at 8:46 a.m. to memorialize the first tower being struck. Throughout the morning, they will recognize significant time points with moments of silence.