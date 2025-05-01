The road to “Forbidden Door” continued last night when AEW returned to Chartway Arena in Norfolk for “Dynamite.”

HIT: All-Star eight-man tag match

This All-Star tag match saw multiple angles converge, when Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, & “The Jet” Kevin Knight faced Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks, & Ricochet.

The featured attraction here was Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, who have never met in an AEW ring before. Seeing their historic rivalry be renewed was the centrifugal force in this match, with Okada purposefully trying to dodge Omega.

As a whole, this contest was heavily inspired by the California based independent promotion, Pro Wrestling Guerilla — where the majority of these competitors have previously competed. While the action was frenetic, this was just a very fun pro-wrestling match. However, at nearly 26 and a half minutes, it was quite a long affair.

In the end, Okada pinned Briscoe after leveling him with a devastating Rainmaker. While The Elite may have won the battle, I’m sure the war is far from over.

Rating: ***½

HIT: The Opps in action



The second contest saw the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, in action against Nick Comoroto, Rhett Titus, & Myles Hawkins

Naturally, this was a one-sided affair, with the Opps handedly defeating the opposition. After the match, The Death Riders descended on the ring. While Samoa Joe was able to isolate Jon Moxley on the ring entrance and apply the Coquina Clutch, The Death Riders’ numbers overwhelmed Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. Before Samoa Joe could reach the ring, Claudio Castagnoli injured Shibata with a steel chair — in the same manner he injured HOOK.

After The Death Riders escaped, Samoa Joe decided it was time to up the ante, against Jon Moxley. In two weeks at “Beach Break,” their match for the AEW World Championship will be in a steel cage.

Rating: N/A

HIT: “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita



This was an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match.

“Timeless” Toni Storm’s challenger was Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita, whose previously competed in AEW. Yamashita actually defeated Thunder Rosa in an Eliminator match, in Japan, earning a title opportunity at “Fight for the Fallen” in 2022.

Unfortunately, despite her valiant effort, Yamashita was unable to replicate that incredible feat against Storm.

Storm was able to endure Yamashita’s flurry of kicks, finishing the affair with her patented Storm Zero.

Rating: ***¼

HIT: The Hurt Syndicate confer with MJF



Earlier in the evening, The Hurt Syndicate were being serenaded by a group of men backstage. The Hurt Syndicate responded in kind, by pummeling them. Afterwards, MVP and Bobby Lashley talked about what transpired last week; when Lashley stole MJF’s Corvette.

For weeks, Lashley has resisted MJF’s advances. MVP however, is still steadfast in his support of MJF, and urged Lashley to reconsider. MVP’s caveat was that, if MJF did betray them, they would just hurt him.

During The Hurt Syndicate’s scheduled segment, MVP implored MJF to join them in the ring — for one final confirmation. Shelton Benjamin once again joined MVP in his approval of MJF. Lashley however, was still hesitant; ultimately disapproving.

Friedman went ballistic, asking Lashley, whom he continues to call “Bob,” what else he can possibly offer him; besides women, money, watches, and sports cars. Friedman asked Lashley if he wanted rogaine for his bald head, which provoked the “Almighty.”

Lashley wasted little time punishing Friedman, pinning him against the ring post. Lashley told Friedman that if he really wanted to join The Hurt Syndicate, he still needed to prove that he can hurt people.

MJF has spent the last month courting The Hurt Syndicate, to no avail. With Friedman and Lashley’s encounter, it seems like it’s do-or-die for the self-proclaimed “Devil.” While this is still one of the most intriguing angle’s in AEW, I don’t know how sustainable this dance is.

HIT: Nick Wayne [c] vs. Jay Lethal



Nick Wayne is only weeks away from traveling to Japan, where he’ll compete in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual tournament, the “Best of the Super Juniors.” He’s also less than two weeks removed from winning the ROH World Television Championship from Komander, and becoming the youngest champion in AEW history.

Earlier in the show, Wayne was challenged by former ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal, who hasn’t appeared on “Dynamite” since August 2024, which, coincidently, was also in Norfolk. Wayne tried to dodge Lethal’s challenge, Christian Cage accepted the challenge on Wayne’s behalf — creating even more tension in their relationship.

This match was good enough. Lethal is one of the most underrated and misused talents in all of professional wrestling, so it was nice to see him return to “Dynamite;” albeit in a losing effort.

At only 19-years-old, Wayne lives up to his moniker, “The Prodigy,” possessing limitless potential. Thankfully, what experience he does lack, can be compensated for by an opponent of Lethal’s caliber.

Now, Wayne will enter the “Best of the Super Juniors” with forward momentum, and his title intact.

Rating: ***

HIT: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher



Virginia’s own “Hangman” Adam Page headlined the evening’s main event, against the “Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.

This was the last semifinals match in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, to determine who will face Will Ospreay in the tournament’s finale at “Double or Nothing.”

Fletcher is one of the fastest rising stars in all of professional wrestling. Unfortunately, his opponent was a former world champion.

That didn’t stop Fletcher from taking Page to the brink and back.

This was a phenomenal match, between two of the most physically imposing forces in AEW. Both Fletcher and Page are anomalies, possessing the speed of a light-heavyweight and the stopping power of a heavyweight.

Page however, had two discernible advantages. The first was experience. The second was location. There are few wrestlers who excel with a home court advantage, quite like “Hangman” Adam Page. Page had to endure multiple brain busters and a vicious low blow, before finally landing his Buckshot Lariat to put Fletcher away.

Page has, yet again, escaped the jaws of defeat in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Now, he’ll have to test his mettle against Will Ospreay in the finale of the tournament, at “Double or Nothing.”

What a time to be a wrestling fan.

Rating: ****

Final Verdict

This was yet another solid outing from “Dynamite,” continuing to lay the foundation for “Double or Nothing.”

Rating: ***½