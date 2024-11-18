Countries
AEW doesn't have any live events on the schedule in January: What's up with that?
Pro Wrestling

AEW doesn’t have any live events on the schedule in January: What’s up with that?

Chris Graham
Published date:
hook roderick strong aew
Photo: AEW

It’s been noted that AEW doesn’t have any live events for the month of January on its schedule, leading to speculation that the company is addressing its troubles with live-ticket sales for its “Dynamite” and “Collision” tapings by pulling back on its touring schedule.

“It would suggest to me that they’ve already made the decision, probably going to be back at Daily’s Place or something like it,” said Eric Bischoff, the former WCW president who also had runs as an on-air authority figure in WWE and TNA Impact, and now is the host of the “83 Weeks” podcast.

“They can’t keep going to big arenas, they’re going to these 10,000-seat arenas, 15,000-seat arenas, whatever they are, 8,000-seat arenas, and they’re blocking them off because they can only put about 2,500 people at a live professional wrestling show live on TBS, which is kind of it’s different. I get it, I’ve been there, it’s painful, but you can’t keep booking big buildings when you can’t put anybody in them,” Bischoff said.

I’d throw out there that there could be two other matters at play with the missing dates on the live-event schedule – one being, a possible change in TV nights with the new TV contract with Warner Brothers Discovery set to start in January; the second, trying to figure out the logistics around the Feb. 15 “Grand Slam Australia” pay-per-view.

I could see Tony Khan wanting to do live events Down Under in the walkup to “Grand Slam Australia” to gem up interest on the continent, and it’s entirely possible that the dates and locations there have already been worked out behind the scenes, and Khan is just waiting for the right time to make a big splash.

Perhaps this weekend’s “Full Gear” pay-per-view would be a right time.

You might, then, see Khan book Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for a couple of shows in between the Dec. 28 “World’s End” pay-per-view in Orlando and the beginning of a tour in Australia.

Just thinkin’ out loud there.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

