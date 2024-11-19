AEW announces full schedule of shows in January, February, into March

We were worried yesterday because AEW didn’t have any live events for January on its upcoming schedule.

Mostly, Eric Bischoff was worried.

OK, fake worried.

Bischoff is another failed wrestling exec who wanted a job, Tony Khan didn’t give him one, so know Easy E uses his podcast to kneecap AEW.

Anyway.

AEW was listening, and on Tuesday, the company released a rather detailed schedule for January, February and into March.

The highlights include shows in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for three straight nights from Dec. 20-22, a special “AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen” on Jan. 1 in Asheville, N.C., for AEW’s debut on Max that will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene, and AEW’s first-ever event at Crypto.com Arena for the “AEW Revolution” pay-per-view on March 9.

