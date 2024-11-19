AEW announces full schedule of shows in January, February, into March

We were worried yesterday because AEW didn’t have any live events for January on its upcoming schedule.
Mostly, Eric Bischoff was worried.
OK, fake worried.
Bischoff is another failed wrestling exec who wanted a job, Tony Khan didn’t give him one, so know Easy E uses his podcast to kneecap AEW.
Anyway.
AEW was listening, and on Tuesday, the company released a rather detailed schedule for January, February and into March.
The highlights include shows in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for three straight nights from Dec. 20-22, a special “AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen” on Jan. 1 in Asheville, N.C., for AEW’s debut on Max that will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene, and AEW’s first-ever event at Crypto.com Arena for the “AEW Revolution” pay-per-view on March 9.
The full schedule
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: “AEW Dynamite” – Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington
- Friday, Dec.20: “Ring of Honor Final Battle” – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
- Saturday, Dec.21: “AEW Collision” – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
- Sunday, Dec.22: Special taping of “AEW Dynamite” – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
- Wednesday, Jan. 1: “AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen” – Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
- Saturday, Jan.4: “AEW Collision” – Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.
- Wednesday, Jan.8: “AEW Dynamite” – F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.
- Saturday, Jan.11: “AEW Collision” – Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga.
- Thursday, Jan.16: Special taping of “AEW Collision” – Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Ky.
- Wednesday, Jan.22: “AEW Dynamite” – Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Wednesday, Jan. 29: “AEW Dynamite” and special taping of “AEW Collision” – Probst Arena in Huntsville, Ala.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: “AEW Collision” – Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston
- Tuesday, Feb.11: Special taping of “AEW Dynamite” – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas
- Wednesday, Feb.19: “AEW Dynamite” and special taping of “AEW Collision” – Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix
- Wednesday, Feb.26: “AEW Dynamite” and special taping of “AEW Collision” – Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.
- Sunday, March 9: “AEW Revolution” – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
- Wednesday, March 12: “AEW Dynamite” and special taping of “AEW Collision” – Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.