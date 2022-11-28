ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC heading to Charlotte with losses

The ACC regular season ended with a whimper, as three of four conference teams lost to SEC rivals. Florida State was the lone conference winner against a state rival, as FSU turned back Florida, 45-38.

As expected, Georgia shellacked Georgia Tech, but Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes fizzle with a stunning 31-30 home loss to South Carolina, and in the process have its 40-game home winning streak end.

In the Bluegrass State, Kentucky doubled-up Louisville 26-13; the Cardinals, after winning, four straight closed the regular season, lost two of their last three games.

So, the ACC Championship game on Saturday in Charlotte welcomes two teams that arrive limping into Bank of America Stadium. A trip to the Orange Bowl awaits the winner, but the game certainly lost a bit of its luster because of Saturday’s results.

It was certainly an up-and-down season for the conference. About the only stability was indeed Clemson, who was No. 1 in the first ACC power rankings and was never lower in the Atlantic Division while the Coastal was chaotic all season.

Atlantic Division

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) The Tigers limp into the ACC title game after a 31-30 loss to South Carolina. FSU (9-3, 5-3 ACC) The Seminoles beat their in-state rival, Florida, 45-38. It was the highest scoring game in the series history. FSU finished the 2022 regular season strong, winning five straight. NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Behind their fourth-string quarterback, a former scout-team player, Ben Finley, the Wolfpack finished strong, beating UNC. Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC) The Cardinals lost to Kentucky 26-13 in their regular-season finale. Syracuse (7-5, 4-4 ACC) The Orange snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Boston College, 32-23. Syracuse finished the game scoring the final 26 points. Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5 ACC) WF lost four of five to finish regular-season play. Boston College (3-9, 2-6 ACC) Tough season concludes for BC. The Eagles played tough in their last game against Syracuse.

Coastal Division